Love Island fans miss Hugo’s big speech and Chloe and Toby drama as Sky cuts recordings short
Sky viewers missed Hugo's explosive recoupling speech.
Viewers who recorded last night’s Love Island on Sky were left disappointed after the extended episode was cut short at the usual one-hour mark — with fans missing the final 15 minutes.
As a result, Sky viewers who recorded the episode missed the explosive recoupling speech from Hugo Hammond, during which he saved fellow islander Chloe Burrows over new bombshell Georgia Townend. RadioTimes.com has contacted Sky for comment on the issue.
Chloe, who had previously been coupled up with Toby Aromolaran, was left vulnerable after he opted to recouple with new girl Abigail Rawlings, one of three new Love Island 2021 contestants.
Georgia had also arrived the previous day and expressed an interest in Hugo right from the start — but he admitted that the spark wasn’t there, and in the end, he decided to save Chloe instead.
In his recoupling speech at the end of the episode, Hugo criticised Toby’s “bulls**t” behaviour, adding that Chloe didn’t deserve to be treated the way she had.
“I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out of this world ‘bootiful’, she is super intelligent, she’s funny and whenever I’m with her, I’m definitely at my happiest.
“If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past 24 hours,” he said, adding, “And I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bulls**t. You deserve someone who is honest and communicates with you and – who knows what could happen?
“Stranger things have happened. So the girl I would like to couple up with is… Chloe.”
Viewers who had recorded the episode on Sky took to Twitter to complain about the issue.
One fan wrote, “Fuming that @SkyUK cut my #LoveIsland recording short when there was actual drama?! Wtf!”
“Imagine everyone going off about Hugo’s speech in love island and my recording cut short,” wrote another viewer.
