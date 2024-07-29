In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer opened up on his decision to cast Joey, and was quick to defend the rumours Joey was a favourite or being paid for his appearance on the reality show.

"I've known Joey for years and I think he's such a standout character and I felt like it was just a neat thing to do," Spencer said of Joey's bombshell entrance.

Jessy and Joey. ITV

"Joey has been looking for love himself and it feels like he found it with Jessy, and I think it was an interesting trick to do to the viewer."

Spencer noted that Joey was "treated like every other Islander" and did not receive any preferential treatment simply because he was a well-known name in comparison to the others.

He continued: "There have been lots of speculation about if he's getting about, he's absolutely not. He really wanted to look for love and he's coming to the age now where's he's looking to settle down, and I think that no mobile phones, no distractions, he's a media personality. But in this villa, he's just Joey and I think it was really needed to do.

"And I think it helped kind of kick off the series with a fresh twist, which the viewers always seem to love."

Joey's bombshell entrance into the villa isn't the only moment that viewers haven't stopped talking about, or Spencer for that matter. A sound that has been going viral simply everywhere is of Nicole Samuel and Uma Jammeh's reactions to the mysterious Emma in Casa Amor.

During the show's mid-season twist, the villas went head-to-head in a series of flirty challenges and when Emma was announced as the winner of a few, Uma and Nicole were desperate to know: Who is she?

Thus, the sound was born. "Who is Emma? Emma, who are you?", and Love Island's Mike Spencer can't get enough of it.

Patsy, Jess, Uma and Nicole. ITV/Love Island

He told RadioTimes.com: "It really makes me laugh, I think it's because of Nicole's Welsh accent."

As for other standout moments, Spencer noted: "Mimii and the secret mission! That was an absolute standout moment and I think for me it's that this year's cast have got absolutely stuck in.

"I always say the best thing about Love Island is the fact that you don't have a mobile phone and with dating, it's pretty handy to not have that kind of pressure of a mobile on the outside world.

"So I think they've really embraced that and just probably got the memo of looking for love and they've all been open and opinionated."

