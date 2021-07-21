Amy Hart says Love Island should get rid of “torturous” Casa Amor

Fans of Love Island who are wondering when Casa Amor is making a comeback are in for a treat, as the second villa is set to be introduced “soon”, according to host Laura Whitmore.

Though Casa Amor is usually one of the most popular twists of the series with viewers, one former Love Island contestant thinks it should be scrapped altogether.

Amy Hart, who took part in Love Island 2019, told Metro that Casa Amor was “the most horrendous thing ever”.

“It’s horrible,” she explained. “That’s what I’d say [about] after care, I would say get rid of Casa Amor. I know it does well for people and it’s good drama but as a person living through Casa Amor? No.”

Amy was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard when he was whisked away to the second Love Island villa, where he got up close and personal with model Jourdan Rianne. The pair made it through Casa Amor, but ended up breaking up shortly after.

Amy said: “You don’t think it’s going to be that bad. When it gets announced, you’re like, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ When you’re there, it’s torture, like torturous.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

On the subject of after care, however, Amy praised Love Island, saying she had “eight months of therapy with one of the best therapists in the country” and that she still speaks to the producers of the show now.

Earlier this summer, ITV outlined its duty of care protocols for Love Island, including comprehensive psychological support from a registered mental health professional from pre-filming to after the show, training on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity, financial management training and advice on taking on management after the show, among others.

The effects of Casa Amor might be completely different this year, however. The Love Island 2021 couples have been forged and re-forged a few times over, with only Liberty and Jake making it together this far without re-coupling.

One way to inject more drama into the Casa Amor shake-up might be to bring back previous contestants – both Brad and Shannon have hinted that they would be happy to return.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays which is a catch up. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub.