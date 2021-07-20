Love Island’s Brad hints he’d return to Casa Amor as Lucinda gets closer to Aaron

It’s only been five days since Brad McClelland was dumped from the Love Island villa and yet so much has happened with his former flame Lucinda Strafford, who’s spent the last few days choosing between Aaron Francis and new boy Danny Bibby.

Advertisement

While it initially seemed that Brad’s journey on the ITV2 show was officially over, the Amble-based labourer has recently hinted that he could be up for flying back in for Casa Amor.

When asked during an Instagram Q&A whether he’d be going into Casa Amor, the villa which tests the islanders’ loyalties within their current couples, he said: “Not that I know of. But it’s Love Island so who knows, eh?”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Whether or not Brad gets the chance to return to the show, he also recently revealed on Good Morning Britain that he “definitely” wants to see Lucinda once she leaves the villa.

When asked by Richard Arnold whether he’ll meet up with Lucinda when she’s back in the UK, Brad said: “Definitely. Even if it’s not on a romantic level and just as a friend. She was a big part of my journey in there so it would be nice to see her again.”

We’re entering day 20 of Love Island’s current series, with 14 islanders currently staying in the Mallorca villa.

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka, who’d been a member of the cast since the season’s first episode, was dumped from the villa the night before last, becoming the fifth islander to leave the show this year.

The ongoing love triangle between Lucinda, Aaron and Danny finally came to an end in the most recent episode, with Lucinda and Danny deciding to break off their romance while the former reunited with Aaron.

Advertisement

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.