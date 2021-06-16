Love Island announces duty of care protocols for 2021 series

ITV has outlined its duty of care protocols ahead of Love Island 2021, detailing the welfare plans being put in place to support contestants.

This year’s islanders will be provided with comprehensive psychological support from a registered mental health professional from pre-filming to after the show, training on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity, financial management training and advice on taking on management after the show, among other protocols.

All contestants will be assessed by an independent doctor, a psychological consultant and their own GP ahead of entering the villa, and advised to consider all potential implications of taking part in the show with their family and those closest to them.

ITV will provide the islanders with a welfare team during the show and afterwards, while a minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each contestant when they return home, with the broadcaster checking up on the islanders for a period of 14 months after the series.

ITV launched a review of Love Island’s participant welfare processes in 2018 with former Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Litchfield independently reviewing the measures and developing the new Duty of Care framework.

Love Island has faced criticism in previous years, with ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri telling RadioTimes.com earlier this month that duty of care is a “primary concern” for the series.

“Obviously this has been a huge conversation over the past year, so a duty of care to all our primary contributors across all these shows is always a primary concern,” she said.

“We’ve got extensive measures in place to support the islanders before they go in to make sure that they are robust enough to take part in a big, high profile dating show, and then we look after during, and then there’s a lot of aftercare as well. All these processes are bespoke to each series depending on the level of social media or media attention.

“Basically, we’ve enhanced our psychological support following the programmes going on air and we have sort of bespoke training on all of them. We’re very aware of our responsibilities on that and we’ve got a robust package for duty of care across all our businesses.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 in June. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.