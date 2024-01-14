Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Mitch revealed that he'd previously met Demi on a night out and there was a "decent vibe" between them.

He said: "I met one girl at an event in Manchester called Demi Jones. I didn't watch her season, but I knew she [was] on it. We had a good five minute conversation and there was a bit of a decent vibe there, but the conversation ended early because Ella was with Demi that night.

"So obviously ever since I've left there, it's kind of stuck in the back of my head, but I've never really approached [her]. I never DM'd her or anything like that, as I hadn't got round to doing it."

Demi Jones, ITV ITV

Viewers will decide which islanders will couple up in the first episode. The vote opened on Thursday 11th January at 8am and closed on Friday 12th at 9pm.

The show's host Maya Jama will reveal who Mitch has been partnered with during the launch show, which will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a broadcast takeover.

So, will Mitch get to explore his connection with Demi?

Or will he find love with one of the other girls in the line-up, including Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel and Hannah Elizabeth?

Only time will tell!

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

