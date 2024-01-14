Love Island's Mitch hints at connection with Demi Jones ahead of All Stars
The pair met on a night out and, according to Mitch, there was a "vibe".
'Messy Mitch' aka Mitchel Taylor is about to make his Love Island: All Stars debut alongside a line-up of returning islanders.
While Mitch won't find out who'll be joining him until the launch show on Monday 15th January, it sounds like he might already have a connection with one of the contestants on this year's show – Demi Jones, who originally appeared on the first winter edition in 2020.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Mitch revealed that he'd previously met Demi on a night out and there was a "decent vibe" between them.
He said: "I met one girl at an event in Manchester called Demi Jones. I didn't watch her season, but I knew she [was] on it. We had a good five minute conversation and there was a bit of a decent vibe there, but the conversation ended early because Ella was with Demi that night.
"So obviously ever since I've left there, it's kind of stuck in the back of my head, but I've never really approached [her]. I never DM'd her or anything like that, as I hadn't got round to doing it."
Viewers will decide which islanders will couple up in the first episode. The vote opened on Thursday 11th January at 8am and closed on Friday 12th at 9pm.
The show's host Maya Jama will reveal who Mitch has been partnered with during the launch show, which will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a broadcast takeover.
Read more:
- Love Island star thinks it’s “brilliant” social media ban was scrapped
- Love Island: All Stars’ Chris Taylor reveals BTS Barbie moments
So, will Mitch get to explore his connection with Demi?
Or will he find love with one of the other girls in the line-up, including Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel and Hannah Elizabeth?
Only time will tell!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.