So, why the change? And when is Love Island actually on TV? Allow us to explain...

ITV have taken the rather sensible decision to delay Tuesday's episode in order to avoid a clash with the England v Colombia World Cup match.

The England game, which is sure to pull in mega ratings, is airing on ITV between 6.15pm and 10.00pm (after extra time).

In order to avoid a crossover, ITV2 have put Love Island back to 10.00pm.

The episode will still be just over an hour long, ending at 11.10pm - so we're not getting any less villa action than on a normal night. Phew!

Usual service will be resumed the following day, with Love Island returning to its 9pm home.