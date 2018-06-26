The plot thickens tonight, as Megan – who feels that her relationship with Eyal is purely sexual and has therefore called it quits – goes off in pursuit of Wes.

Not only does Megan “lips” Wes in tonight’s game of Snog, Marry, Pie but she also sits him down to confess she has a crush on him.

Talking to Wes on the roof terrace, Megan says: “I think it’s pretty obvious I do really fancy you and I just felt like if I didn’t say something I’d regret it massively.”

Wes tells her that he wants to get to know her a bit better and then Megan, reaching for his hand, says: “Give me a kiss.”

To which Wes responds, in disbelief: “Give you a kiss? A kiss?!”

We get the feeling things are all about to go very Pete Tong for Wes and Laura, as Dani might say…

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2