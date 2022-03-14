Kardashians trailer sees Kourtney and Travis reveal hopes for baby

The trailer finds the family having undergone a "big change" since Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended and the cameras were switched off, and it seems they are ready to jump back into the spotlight.

The long-awaited trailer for brand-new series The Kardashians has dropped – and with it comes some big news.

Amongst the numerous revelations throughout the trailer is Kourtney's declaration that "Travis and I want to have a baby".

Check out the full trailer below:

This would be big news for Kourtney, who has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick but none yet with her fiancé Travis Barker.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kim is questioned about her relationship with Pete Davidson, which Kris calls one that "I don't think anybody saw coming", while the show is also set to delve into Kim's divorce from Kanye West.

Speaking at Disney's Upfronts virtual presentation in May 2021, Kris called this show "the next chapter".

Kris said: "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are."

Near the end of the trailer, Kim makes the ominous statement about an unknown party that "we have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground". So it seems that there will be no shortage of drama on the new series.

The new show will launch on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK

The Kardashians premieres on Disney Plus on 14th April 2022 in the UK. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

