David Birtwistle in shock as Joel Dommett reveals Love Trap twist in first-look clip

Joel Dommett is about to introduce single man David Birtwistle to a group of beautiful women in new Channel 4 dating show, The Love Trap, which kicks off on Wednesday 20th October.

Over the next few weeks, David – who many may recognise from Netflix series Too Hot to Handle – will be getting to know each lady, with the hope of finding ‘The One.’

But there’s a twist, which David learns in the very first episode.

In a first-look clip, Joel tells David: “These girls are not all as they seem… Are you girls? David, some of these girls are pretending to be looking for love, in fact, some of these girls are already in relationships and those girls, David, are love traps.

He continues: “David, it is your job to figure out which of these are love matches and which of these girls are love traps. If by the end of your time in the mansion, you choose a genuine love match, you will both win a five-star holiday of a lifetime. But, if you’re fooled and you fall for a love trap, the girl that has pulled the wool over your eyes will leave with £20,000 and you will leave with nothing.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, Joel then adds: “I should also point out that I don’t know either…”

There are plenty of shocked faces amongst the girls, but none more so than David’s.

Will he be able to tell the love matches from the love traps?

Only time will tell…

You can watch the moment exclusively below.

The Love Trap starts on Channel 4 on Wednesday 20th October at 10pm.