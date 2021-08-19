Crunch time for Jake and Liberty on Love Island tonight – are they splitting for good?

It’s fresh heartbreak for Jiberty on tonight’s Love Island as Liberty announces that she and Jake “aren’t right for each other”.

The couple were frontrunners for the £50,000 prize after coupling up on day one of the series and becoming girlfriend and boyfriend, which they made official with matching bracelets.

In a promo clip ahead of tonight’s episode (via MailOnline), Liberty can be seen storming off into the villa then telling Faye: “I’ve got to be true to myself. I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

The 21-year-old bursts into tears while Jake looks sombre outside.

Later on, Liberty tells Jake: “I just don’t feel like you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

A visibly shocked Jake responds: “What are we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?”

Liberty appears to be fiddling with the bracelet Jake gave her, which she has removed from her wrist.

Could it really be over for Jiberty, after seven weeks of being inseparable?

The pair recently hit a rocky patch when Jake’s comments about his lack of sexual attraction for Liberty from earlier in the series were shown to the Islanders during a movie challenge.

Meanwhile, some of the contestants aren’t convinced that Jake is completely genuine with his feelings for Liberty, despite him telling her that he loves her. Faye Winter and Chloe Burrows confronted Liberty and told her that Jake had only said he loved her because that’s what she wanted to hear.

The couple also faced the public vote this week after being voted as one of the show’s least compatible couples by fellow Islanders, going up against Faye and Teddy Soares, Aaron Simpson and Mary Bedford, Brett Staniland and Priya Gopaldas, who were dumped after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Fans had predicted that Jake and Liberty will win the series in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll a few weeks ago, but with the final just days away, their future looks uncertain.

