Interior Design Masters' Alan Carr has "worst poker face" for bad designs

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a roundtable for the upcoming season, the comedian was asked whether he's more "judgy" in this series.

Alan Carr has said that while he tries to stay neutral on Interior Design Masters , he does have the "worst poker face" when looking at a visually jarring room.

"Yeah, well they said to me: 'Oh Alan, we love how honest you are' which basically means I'm a b***h," he said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I try to be firm but fair but I have the worst poker face going and you know, sometimes lime green or baby-poo brown – I mean my face just shows it. I try to be quite neutral but with this face, you're fighting a losing battle."

He added that he's picked up a few tips and tricks from Interior Design Masters judge Michelle Ogundehin, who was the former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration.

"I do learn from Michelle. You know it's all about the flow or what does the room tell you and then give it a pop of colour. So I've tried to be a bit more, you know, fingers on the pulse or what it were."

The upcoming season will see ten wannabe interior designers battle it out for the chance to win a commercial contract to design a bar at a grand hotel.

Advertisement

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news and features.