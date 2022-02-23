Alan Carr will be back to host the decorating contest, with another 10 wannabe interior designers competing for the chance to win a commercial contract with a hotel.

Fans of BBC competition Interior Design Masters will be pleased to hear that the show is returning in two weeks for season 3 – and it's moving from BBC Two to BBC One!

With Michelle Ogundehin on the judging panel once again and guests Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Mary Portas stopping by for a few episodes, the upcoming season is set to be one full of both gorgeous and egregious designs.

Here's everything you need to know about season 3 of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

Interior Design Masters season 3 release date

RadioTimes.com can confirm that Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 3 will be airing on Wednesday 9th March at 9pm on BBC One.

This series will mark Interior Design Masters' first on BBC One, with the show previously airing on BBC Two.

The competition will also be returning for a fourth season, as confirmed by the BBC in June last year.

Who hosts Interior Design Masters?

Interior Design Masters is now hosted by comedian Alan Carr, who became the new face of the show last year for season 2.

Carr is best known for hosting his chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man from 2009 until 2019 and has since appeared as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the Royal Variety Performance as the host.

The first season of Interior Design Masters was hosted by broadcaster and presenter Fearne Cotton.

Who are the judges on Interior Design Masters season 3?

Returning to judge Interior Design Masters is former Elle Decoration editor-in-chief Michelle Ogundehin, who has appeared in all three seasons.

She is joined by a number of regular guest judges, including stylist Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, home designer Jade Jagger and retail expert Mary Portas.

Is there a trailer for Interior Design Masters season 3?

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 3 but watch this space – we'll update this page as soon as one drops.

Who won Interior Design Masters 2021?

Season 2 of Interior Design Masters – which was renamed last year Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – saw Lynsey Ford emerge as the show's 2021 winner. She beat runner-up Siobhan Hannah Murphy to win a commercial contract, creating a space at Another Place hotel in the Lake District.

The first season was won by Cassie Nicholas back in 2019.

