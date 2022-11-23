From bickering over bananas to crooning at karaoke, yesterday's episode was an eventful one – particularly as the public vote resulted in one more celebrity walking across the Jungle bridge back to civilisation.

The 2022 season of I'm a Celebrity continued last night, with the remaining campmates dealing with the departure of Sue Cleaver , the third famous contestant to leave the show so far .

But what happened in last night's episode? RadioTimes.com is here to fill you in with today's I'm a Celebrity catch up – which you can watch below.

Yesterday began with Owen Warner lamenting over his constant hunger in camp, made worse by his fellow celebs discussing food. "Why does everyone insist on making me hungry?" he complained.

However, his stomach situation reached a whole new level when Owen noticed that there should have been a spare banana up for grabs due to Sue's elimination - and Boy George revealed that he had secretly eaten it.

It was then trial time once again, with Seann Walsh, Boy George and Mike Tindall volunteering to take on Grot Yoga – although Chris Moyles felt slightly deflated that he had been passed over by the camp to tackle this challenge, most probably due to his low success rate when picking up stars.

While the trio were forced to hold various yoga poses as offal, rotten fruit and slime were thrown at them, they walked away with all eight stars.

Back at camp, the remaining line-up were chatting about their relationships with their parents, with Boy George revealing that his father would say, "He does what he does and I do what I do," when people asked if he was proud of his son.

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock opened up about his family's financial troubles in the '90s, before Owen and Chris went to do the Deals on Wheels challenge. With the result of the England vs Iran World Cup match at stake, the celebrities were desperate to win the prize – however, they incorrectly guessed that more people watched the Queen's funeral over the Men's Euro final 2020 and the Women's Euro final 2022.

They soon cheered up, however, with a trip to the Jungle Arms – I'm a Celebrity's pub Down Under – taking it in turns to sing karaoke. While Boy George surprised no one with a rendition of Karma Chameleon, Matt Hancock channelled Freddie Mercury on the mic with Queen's Break Free.

Ant and Dec then turned up in camp to reveal that Boy George would be the next contestant to leave the Jungle, with the pop star saying that he wants either Mike or Jill Scott to be crowned the next King or Queen of the Jungle.

