I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Wales in 2021, ITV confirms

It’s official – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be returning to Wales in 2021, ITV has confirmed.

Following 2020’s relocation to Wales due to the pandemic, I’m A Celebrity 2021 will also skip Australia in favour for the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele.

The move comes after last year’s edition became one of the biggest shows of 2020, with two thirds of viewers saying they preferred I’m A Celebrity in the UK after voting in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

The historic Welsh castle proved to be quite the challenge for last year’s celebrities, with Giovanna Fletcher being crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

Speaking of the return to Wales, ITV boss Katie Rawcliffe said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the COVID situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Lifted Entertainment boss Richard Cowles added: “With the continued uncertainty around COVID and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series. We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.”

