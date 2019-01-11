Viewers found themselves rooting for the couples, including Dan and Luke, who performed together for the first time at national art museum Tate Britain — lending some serious La La Land vibes to proceedings.

"Oh my goodness Dan and Luke's dance on # flirtydancing was the most adorable wholesome fun thing ever I WELLED UP," one viewer posted on Twitter.

"I really don't think a show has ever made me feel so happy," wrote Perri Kiely, a member of Ashley Banjo's Diversity dance group, adding that the couples had all "smashed it".

More like this

"Next step marriage please."

"My heart just burst," added Strictly's Dr Ranj Singh, before later posting that he was "grinning with glee" and had "goosebumps".

"I just watched @ AshleyBanjo and his # FlirtyDancing show and I bloody well loved it," wrote another viewer. "It made me laugh, it made me cry but more importantly it made me smile like a Cheshire Cat... such a great idea for a show."

Diversity star Banjo, who is also a presenter on Dancing on Ice, said he couldn't believe the "incredible response" so far to the show, and promised "so much more to come in the series".

Not sure our hearts will be able to take it...

Advertisement

Flirty Dancing airs every Thursday at 10pm for five weeks on Channel 4