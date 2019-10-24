“I often say to people from abroad if you want a crash course in Britishness watch Gogglebox,” Grayson Perry said.

“I have loved it from series one, it is a genius format. Gogglebox catches us how we are behind closed doors in all our humour warmth and wickedness. For me it is a dream come true to be a part of the programme for such a good cause that touches us all.”

As well as his work as an artist, Perry has become known for his Channel 4 documentaries tackling topics of masculinity, social class and marriage.

An established author, Philippa Perry is also known for presenting documentaries such as Channel 4’s Being BiPolar and The Great British Sex Survey.

Alongside the Perrys and the show’s usual contributors, Celebrity Gogglebox will feature comedian Jack Whitehall and his parents Michael and Hilary, Inside No. 9 duo Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, plus singer Yungblud and DJ Jack Saunders.

Also joining the show are Martin Kemp and radio presenter son Roman, DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, and Denise Van Outen with her partner Eddie Boxshall.

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer airs Friday at 9pm on Channel 4