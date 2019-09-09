Here’s what, and who, you can expect to see on your screens for SU2C next year...

Celebrity Gogglebox

The BAFTA-winning Gogglebox will be back with a celebrity edition, giving viewers a chance to see famous faces watching their favourite shows from the comfort of their own sofas.

While those taking part are still TBC, Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C has previously welcomed some really big names including One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, Naomi Campbell, Liam Gallagher and Jamie Dornan.

Celebrity Hunted

Eight celebrities will pair off and head out into the wilderness as they attempt to evade capture.

It’s a motley crew taking part this time, with the Prime Minister’s dad Stanley Johnson teaming up with former I’m a Celeb campmate Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo on the run, in addition to celebrity chefs Aldo Zilli and Jean-Christophe Novelli, rugby legends Martin Offiah and Gavin Henson and former TOWIE stars and best friends Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright.

First Dates Fred Sirieix (C4, FT)

Fred Sirieix and his team of cupids will be rolling out the red carpet to help some celebrity singletons find The One.

Duncan James, Ulrika Jonsson, Pete Wicks and AJ Odudu are among the celebrities checking in for this series

And of course, Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe will also be joined by some star guests as they kick off a new series of the award-winning The Last Leg with an SU2C special.

Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “Every year we continue to be wowed by the amazing array of famous faces who give up their time so generously and of course the incredible public who campaign so fiercely and donate so much. We can’t wait to see the celebrities in action, banging that Stand Up To Cancer drum – be it sitting on the sofa and watching telly, going on the run or hopefully finding love in the stunning Italian countryside.”

The fundraiser returns in 2020