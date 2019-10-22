Speaking on their appointment, the duo said: “We are big Gogglebox fans and couldn’t be more chuffed to be on the sofa together.

“We have slightly questionable telly tastes but as it’s for an amazing cause hopefully the viewers will let it slide. Cancer affects too many of us and we need to pull together and put a stop to it.”

Also joining the pair sees radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Martin Kemp and radio presenter son Roman, and Denise Van Outen with her partner Eddie Boxshall.

More like this

Gogglebox has previously pulled in huge names for its celebrity specials.

Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy, One Direction stars Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, plus actor Danny Dyer with Love Island winning daughter Dani have all featured.

Advertisement

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer airs Friday at 9pm on Channel 4