The first series of the reality show gained plenty of attention in the UK after two of the Australian Islanders had a full-on brawl on screen.

It was also markedly more X-rated than our British equivalent, with plenty of saucy antics.

Here’s all you need to know about Love Island Australia’s second outing…

When is Love Island Australia on TV?

The new series starts tonight at 10pm on ITVBe and will continue to air weeknights. It’s on for around the same period of time as the British equivalent, however, it has already started airing in Australia. Teasers of the series are available to preview on YouTube.

Who is in the line-up of Islanders for Love Island Australia?

Our first batch of Islanders are as follows:

Phoebe Thompson, 28

Anna McEvoy, 27

Vanessa Sierra, 24

Gerard Majda, 23

Cynthia Taylu, 23

Adam Farrugia, 27

Cartier Surjan , 19

Matthew Zukowski , 24

Jessie Wynter, 23

Sam Withers, 28

Cassie Lansdell , 27

Maurice Salib , 27

Eoghan Murphy, 24

However, as always with Love Island, new bombshells come in almost every day, so be prepared to see some new faces as the series goes on.

Where is Love Island Australia filmed?

The first series of Love Island Australia was filmed in Majorca, at the same time as the British Love Island in a closely neighbouring villa.

Its second run has seen it upgrade, with Love Island Australia now landing in Fiji – with bombshells literally able to walk in straight from the beach.

Who hosts Love Island Australia?

Caroline Flack’s trademark slow-motion sashay is once again attempted by Australian model and broadcaster Sophie Monk. A well-known name Down Under, Monk also served as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

Iain Stirling’s witty commentary is supplied by Irish comedian Eoghan McDermott in the Australian version.

Love Island Australia continues weeknights at 10pm on ITVBe