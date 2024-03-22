"When you're 66, you'll have exactly the same brain which is why you have to understand that I've still got a 26-year-old brain," Fern told the Strictly Come Dancing professional.

A bemused Nikita told Fern he was confused by her line of questioning, to which she explained that when Nikita complimented her top, he told her it was "in fashion" – something she said wasn't a surprise to her.

It wasn't just viewers and Nikita who were left confused by Fern's point; recent evictee Bradley Riches has admitted he was even more unaware about what was going on between the two.

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Bradley admitted it was "quite an awkward situation" and said he wanted the world to "eat him up" during the confrontation.

"It was like it just came out of nowhere and luckily they obviously resolved it," he explained.

"It was a bit uncomfortable and I was so unaware that they weren't always seeing eye to eye. And that was the first time that I saw it and it was a bit, like, one of those weird moments. They've cleared the air and they're all great."

When further asked about stripy top gate, the Heartstopper actor explained that he was "so oblivious" that there was any bad blood between the housemates until Fern made the comment.

He added: "I haven't watched anything back so I don't know how it translated but it was just a bit awkward and it was a bit of miscommunication."

Thankfully, all is well between the two now and Bradley is looking forward to reuniting with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars, especially Nikita, Colson Smith and David Potts.

"I feel like I have made friends for life," he shared.

"I feel like me, Colson, Nikita and David were very close [and] I've got a great friendship with all of them and I think that will carry on as well as everyone else."

As for plans he's got in the works following on from Big Brother, the actor is hoping that he and David can have their own podcast.

He added: "That's on our to-do list! We'd love to have a podcast together."

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.