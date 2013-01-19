All of the housemates were eligible for the public vote on Friday as punishment for Razor and Ryan's breach of the voting rules earlier in the week.

When asked by Brian Dowling why she thought the public had chosen not to save her, Gillian answered: "I don't know, obviously I'm not that popular."

Gillian's exit means American reality TV royalty, Speidi, who have been nominated on two occasions by all their housemates, once again survive the public vote.