Celebrity Big Brother 2013: Speidi survive again as Gillian Taylforth is evicted
The 53-year-old ex-EastEnder is the fourth celebrity to get the boot from the public after all housemates were avalable for eviction
Gillian Taylforth has become the fourth star to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother 2013 house.
The 53-year-old ex-EastEnders actress received the fewest votes from the public and therefore followed Paula Hamilton, Sam Robertson and Lacey Banghard back onto civi street.
All of the housemates were eligible for the public vote on Friday as punishment for Razor and Ryan's breach of the voting rules earlier in the week.
When asked by Brian Dowling why she thought the public had chosen not to save her, Gillian answered: "I don't know, obviously I'm not that popular."
Gillian's exit means American reality TV royalty, Speidi, who have been nominated on two occasions by all their housemates, once again survive the public vote.