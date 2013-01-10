As she left the house, the 80s model, who became known for her strange clothing and wild stories during her short time in the house, was greeted with boos by the public.

In her post-eviction interview with former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, Paula revealed she wanted ex-footballer Neil Ruddock to win CBB 2013, saying: "I think I'd like Razor to win. He's just such a gent and he's gorgeous and he's funny and reminds me of Baloo from the Jungle Book." She also accused jockey Frankie Dettori of having a game plan.

Back in the house, while Frankie celebrated being saved from eviction, The Hill's couple, Heidi and Spencer, were given a secret mission by Big Brother. The pair were told that if they convinced their housemates they were walking out of the show they would spend 24 hours in the "pimped up" basement where they would be able to influence events in the house. Succesfully convincing the housemates would also make the duo immune from the second eviction.

More like this

Advertisement

The second eviction from CBB 2013 will take place on Friday night.