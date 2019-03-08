We won’t spoil exactly who will be joining the sides here, but we can say they’ll be lending a huge hand bringing in acts for the cabaret show the teams are tasked to throw.

While these mystery celebs will be the most involved guest stars, viewers can also expect plenty of other famous faces to pitch in throughout the task.

Who exactly? Well, the teams will be hoping to get some massive talent booked for their cabarets, with the celebs reaching out to the likes of Taylor Swift and Cher. Yes, the Cher – the one that worked with a certain Omid Djalili on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again...

Of course, whether these superstars actually turn up is another question. However, there are a few famous non-contestants you can definitely spot in the trailer for the special.

Not only is there a glimpse of comedian Alan Carr, but Robbie Williams can be seen hugging wife and X Factor judge Ayda Williams, who will be competing.

As in previous editions of the show, you can expect many famous faces popping up briefly throughout the episode – the likes of Tracey Emin, Take That and McFly, Formula One head Bernie Ecclestone and Simon Cowell made appearances in the three previous celeb spin-off editions in the late 2000s.

Who will be their 2019 equivalents? We won’t ruin it for you yet, but we will say to keep your eyes peeled for some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos.

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief airs Thursday 7th and Friday 8th March at 9pm on BBC1