Segun was first to leave, finishing in sixth place, followed by Nathan, who placed fifth.

Following their exit interviews, Hanah departed the house, finishing in fourth place, with Emma following her shortly afterwards, taking bronze.

With Ali and Marcello left as the final two housemates, it was ultimately revealed that Ali was the winner of Big Brother UK 2024, garnering 51.9 per cent of the vote.

Speaking following her win, Ali said she believed she won the public's affection by being "authentic" and not having a "game plan".

Ali now joins Jordan Sangha as the two winners to have emerged from ITV2's reboot of the Big Brother format so far, although David Potts also won the new celebrity version of the show earlier this year.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too long until another winner joins their ranks, as the show has already been renewed for a new civilian and celebrity season next year.

Speaking about the renewal, ITV's Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer said that the series had "firmly established itself across ITV's platforms and become a favourite with our viewers" since moving to the channel in 2023.

He added: "Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

"We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the house doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments."

Big Brother is available to stream on ITVX.

