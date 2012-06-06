These, ladies and gentlemen, are your 2012 Big Brother housemates...

Lauren Carre

Age: 20

More like this

In a sentence: Gymnast turned karate world champion and criminology/sociology student who can’t handle her drink.

Arron Lowe

Age: 23

In a sentence: Model and Mixed Martial Arts fighter who's in Big Brother for the "glory", always takes his top off after a few drinks and falls in love "like a big girl".

Sara McLean

Age: 22

In a sentence: The student, model and former Miss Edinburgh is an outrageous flirt with a short temper, who loves Margaret Thatcher and scares men.

Deana Uppal

Age: 23

In a sentence: Miss India UK says money is the love of her life, is a purveyor of "blunt honesty" and thinks men are cheats and women are jealous of her looks.

Conor McIntyre

Age: 24

In a sentence: The personal trainer and massage therapist from Northern Ireland is a clean freak whose party trick involves wrapping his "man bit" around his wrist.

Scott Mason

Age: 20

In a sentence: The wannabe "celebrity historian" idolises 19th century Regency Rakes, is a member of shooting and countryside societies and suspects his family have "gathered" he is gay.

Lydia Louisa

Age: 25

In a sentence: Professional dancer engaged to Andy Scott-Lee (brother of Steps star Lisa) who can't walk away from confrontation, is allergic to alcohol and is in Big Brother to win it.

Victoria Eisermann

Age: 41

In a sentence: The plus-size model and former glamour star runs a dog rescue charity, will attempt to turn her housemates veggie and wants to win so she can set up a vegan handbag and shoe business.

Shievonne Robinson

Age: 28

In a sentence: The ex-Playboy Bunny and "professional arguer" is an assistant manager in a nail varnish outlet, can smoke a cigarette with her boobs and down ten tequila shots in 30 seconds.

Chris James

Age: 21

In a sentence: The "silver-tongued" doorman/bailiff with a 50-inch chest is fascinated by conspiracy theories and the paranormal and says he'll be "the biggest two-faced person" on the show.

Caroline Wharram

Age: 20

In a sentence: The former boarding school girl describes herself as "weird, embarrassing and a bit of a loser," says she "repels" boys, always thinks out loud and is "very irritable and really blunt."

Ashleigh Hughes

Age: 20

In a sentence: The "potty-mouthed" Essex girl is a fame-seeking retail supervisor and part-time barmaid who loves flirting with boys and wants to grow up to be an air hostess or a TV star.

Adam Kelly

Age: 27

In a sentence: Born in Burton-on-Trent but raised on the streets of LA, Adam became a member of the notorius Crips gang before getting clean and sober and working as a mentor for young people.

Luke Anderson

Age: 31

In a sentence: Born a girl in South Africa and raised in Wales, Chris began gender reassignment surgery four years ago, is now married, and dislikes "loud, opinionated people" and "chavs".

Benedict Garret

Age: 32

In a sentence: Porn actor and former teacher who lives with his 18-year-old foster son, hates laddish people with "lots to prove but nothing to say" and thinks he has a good chance of winning.

Luke Scrase

Age: 24

Advertisement

In a sentence: The nightclub promoter from Stoke-on-Trent is a compulsive flirt, says "guys want to be me, girls want to be with me" and is a super-competitive bad loser.