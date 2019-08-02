This means we’ll see competitors mountain biking, rappelling, climbing, whitewater rafting, paddle boarding and canyoneering across oceans, jungles and mountains, territory that can only be navigated with the help of a map and compass. And just to make things even more difficult, if any team member quits or is unable to complete the race, their entire crew will be disqualified.

“The Fiji course is truly epic. It’s incredibly demanding and will force our competitors far out of their comfort zone as they race against themselves, their competitors and the fiercest elements of mother nature,” said Grylls. “Only the teams that work together can ever hope of making it to the finish line.”

Among the competitors are a team of 28-year-old sisters from India who are racing for gender equality, a team of scouts from Australia, four adventurers from the UK, and a team of Wounded Warriors who served in the US armed forces.

The original Eco-Challenge series, regarded by some as the show that spawned reality TV, first aired from 1995 to April 2002 in the US. Rather than in Fiji, however, the race took place across the Utah desert.

Mark Burnett, who created the original show said: "Challenging oneself in the outdoors is as relevant today as it was 25 years ago when Eco-Challenge began. It’s the ultimate test of human spirit, teamwork and honouring our planet.”

Advertisement

The series is set to launch on Amazon Prime video in 2020.