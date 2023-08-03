Alone release date

The six-part series will follow 11 ordinary contestants as they are dropped in the remote wilderness with basic tools and are tasked with fending for themselves.

With not even a camera crew on hand to help - they will film the whole experience themselves - each Bear Grylls-style competitor is completely (yep, you guessed it) ‘alone’, and has only one goal: to be the last person standing and snag that £100,000 prize.

Channel 4’s Ian Dunkley said: “In one of the most inhospitable locations on earth, the cast will not only have to battle the elements and hostile wildlife, but also themselves, facing adversity with no camera crew, no producers and no catering trucks on standby.

“It will provide a fascinating insight into the human spirit and what it takes to survive against all the odds.”

Executive producer Rachel Bloomfield added: “Alone is the most real and raw survival series on television.

"Ordinary people will go on an extraordinary adventure. We hope what will begin as a bare-knuckle survival challenge will go on to reveal itself as a complex and beautifully layered series – an examination of self and soul, as well as outdoors skills.”

But how exactly does Alone work, and who is taking part in the show? Read on to find out more.

The 11 contestants taking part in Channel 4 series, Alone.

If you simply can’t wait for Alone to hit our screens, then don’t worry - the show will kick off on Sunday 6th August at 9pm!

Following the launch, there will be five more 60-minute episodes to follow, which will be aired weekly.

You can watch all the action from the show on Channel 4, and it will also be available online at channel4.com.

Alone contestants

The show will see 11 ordinary people, aged between 19-58, battle it out to win the whopping £100,000 prize fund.

They are:

Alan , 43, Forestry manager

, 43, Forestry manager Elise , 32, PR executive

, 32, PR executive Eva , 25, NHS project manager

, 25, NHS project manager Javed , 58, Business coach and mentor

, 58, Business coach and mentor Kian , 19, War Studies student

, 19, War Studies student Laura , 40, Entrepreneur

, 40, Entrepreneur Louie , 28, Builder

, 28, Builder Mike , 49, Joiner and master craftsman

, 49, Joiner and master craftsman Naomi , 26, Clothing designer

, 26, Clothing designer Pip , 47, Wild swimming coach

, 47, Wild swimming coach Tom, 39, Company director

How does Alone work?

The 11 contestants are dropped in the remote wilderness and tasked with fending for themselves - completely alone. The last person standing will bag the £100,000 prize fund.

While they are equipped with a handful of basic tools, each contestant will film their own adventure, as there are no camera crew, producers, or experts to help them.

Branding the show the “ultimate test of survival”, Channel 4 says: “The competitors must battle the elements, loneliness and starvation, under the constant threat of predators including bears and wolves.

"They face the ultimate trial of skill, mental strength and resilience in one of the most inhospitable locations on earth - and they must do it alone.

“These competitors are not die-hard survivalists; they are ordinary people seeking an extraordinary challenge, whose lives have brought them to this moment for different reasons.

"Their stories unfold as their time in the wilderness reveals their truest selves. The series is not only a bare-knuckle survival challenge, but also gives an insight into the human spirit against all the odds.”

Where is Alone filmed?

The survival show was filmed in north-west Canada.

The 11 contestants were dropped into the harsh wilderness and tasked with going it alone - in what has been described by Channel 4 as “one of the most inhospitable locations on earth”.

Is there a trailer for Alone?

While it may not be a full trailer, you can watch a teaser clip for Alone below:

Alone will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 6th August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

