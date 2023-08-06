The show will see 11 contestants dropped in the north-west Canadian wilderness, where they must completely fend for themselves if they want to be the last person standing - and take home the whopping £100,000 prize fund.

Among those competing in the Bear Grylls-style series are a clothing designer, builder and NHS project manager.

But who will be joining them? Read on to find out more.

Alone cast: Confirmed line-up for Channel 4 reality show

Alan

Alan has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 43

Job: Forestry manager

Hailing from Birmingham, father of two Alan - who is autistic - is a keen forager and finds solace in the outdoors.

“The only thing I’m worried about out there is procuring food,” says the forestry manager. “I’m not worried about the mental [aspect] at all - maybe I should be!”

Elise

Elise has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 32

Job: PR executive

PR executive Elise comes from London, and says her fascination with historical female explorers has led her to tackle expeditions that follow in their footsteps.

“The competition for me is definitely with myself, because I don’t want to be in competition with the landscape and with nature,” explains the 32-year-old. “I want to be fully immersed in it, and I want to try and thrive and not just survive in it.

“For me, it’s all about proving to myself that I can do it. So I’m not going to worry about what anyone else is doing. I’m not even thinking about the end because in my head there is so far to go until I even get there. Deep down, I’d like to think that I do have what it takes to make it to the end.”

Eva

Eva has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 25

Job: NHS project manager

NHS project manager Eva turned 25 during the filming process, and says being outdoors helps her to deal with stressful life situations.

“I would definitely describe this as the maddest thing I've ever done,” admits the “fiercely independent” Leeds native. “For me, the exciting element is relying only on myself for absolutely everything and seeing how far my own resilience and my own skill set take me. Not being able to have instant contact with friends and families will be one of the biggest challenges mentally.”

More like this

Javed

Javed has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 58

Job: Business coach and mentor

At 58, Javed is the oldest contestant - but that doesn’t mean he’s any less competent!

A business coach and mentor from Ripon, he only discovered his passion for outdoor adventure in adulthood, after growing up in a family who rarely had the opportunity to spend time outdoors.

“I am very happy in my own company a lot of the time, but being alone for an hour is quite different to being alone for weeks,” says Javed, who now uses his love for extreme sports to coach individuals from a variety of backgrounds. “That’s part of the attraction of this kind of journey and this kind of experience.

“I am curious to see what that’s going to be like. And I am hoping with curiosity to know what day two and day five and day 70 feels like. That will in itself be a real motivator for me.”

Kian

Kian has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 19

Job: War Studies student

In contrast to Javed, Kian is the youngest person taking part in this series.

A War Studies student and self-confessed survival nerd from London, Kian has a huge passion for the wilderness, constantly reading and researching the subject, in order to become an expert in the future.

“I cannot describe how huge and how crazy this challenge is,” he says. “I could go 30 years on this planet and this would be the most interesting and most amazing thing I ever do, and I’m having to grapple with that now at the age of 19. It’s very, very exciting and very, very scary.”

Laura

Laura has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 40

Job: Entrepreneur

Lincolnshire entrepreneur Laura is no stranger to the outdoors - in fact, when she reached her 30s, she gave up her lavish lifestyle in favour of a life of adventure… including rowing the Atlantic!

“I’m desperate to get out and connect with nature, and be away from the noise of digital and other people and to go really, really deep and see what I’m capable of,” she says.

Louie

Louie has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 28

Job: Builder

Louie is a 28-year-old builder from Wallasey, whose motivation to complete this challenge comes from a lifelong desire to take on this ultimate test.

“I think this challenge I’m about to do will test every ounce of grit, determination, intelligence, and common sense. This is the ultimate challenge for anyone, and I just hope I’m ready for it,” he reveals.

“For me, this is 100% a mind game. The physical bits can help me through it, but when push comes to shove, this is a mental challenge - and I’m really ready to see what I’m actually made of.”

Mike

Mike has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 49

Job: Joiner and master craftsman

Joiner and master craftsman Mike hails from Manchester.

Alongside his day job, the 49-year-old is a self-taught bushcraft expert and lover of all adventures involving nature, which he became a fan of having turned his life around following a struggle with drug addiction in the '80s.

“I think the time alone will be a good thing, just to evaluate life - but I’m just going in with the thought that it’s going to be extremely difficult and painful, and anything other than that is a bonus,” Mike admits. “When I think about the challenge, mostly I feel excited - a little bit nervous, a little bit anxious, but the overall feeling is excitement.”

Naomi

Naomi has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 26

Job: Clothing designer

Clothing designer Naomi may now live in London, but she actually grew up in coastal Wales - where she developed a love for the outdoors and a passion for bushcraft.

Aged 26, she is also a young mum - and is determined to fill her family’s life with adventure and opportunity.

“This challenge in particular is going to be huge for me,” says Naomi. “I am always with people, whether it be friends, partners, family. I'm surrounded by people every day. And so the main challenge for me is going to be the social aspect - to be completely on my own is not something I'm used to.

“It will be really interesting to see how I do, just completely alone. I'm terrified about being on my own, but having that feeling is exactly why I need to be doing it. If I was comfortable with being on my own, I wouldn't be here - the fear is what's pushing me to do it.”

Pip

Pip has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 47

Job: Wild swimming coach

Now a wild swimming coach, Pip also served for 17 years as an army officer and became the first female army commando - so she definitely has what it takes to give Alone her best shot!

Dedicated to supporting others through outdoor-based activities and experiences, the 47-year-old from Aberdeenshire, Scotland, says: “I’m curious about the environment. I love discovering things, so I go into everything with an open mind. I have a baseline of skills that will sustain me, but I’m keen to explore them and develop them in any way possible.

“The immersive nature of the challenge is going to be something that’s not only super exciting but super scary too and we don’t normally put ourselves in those sorts of situations. We reach a point where we’re comfortable and life moseys along so to actually decide to put yourself into something like this is quite interesting. Hopefully my resilience levels will help me keep going.”

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tom

Tom has joined the cast of Alone.

Age: 39

Job: Company director

A company director from Portsmouth, Tom’s love for exploration and adventure has helped him to overcome confidence issues stemming from difficult experiences at school.

“I'm not really in it for the prize money,” admits the 39-year-old. “It’s proving to myself that I do have the resilience that I think I perhaps do. I've a lot to prove to my family.

“I'm most looking forward to really slowing down, and feeling at one and at peace with my environment. It’s a unique opportunity to live simply: not worrying about bills, and organising work. My job will just simply be to shelter, water, fire, food and look after myself, and to live on that real kind of simplistic level is really exciting to me.”

Alone will air on Channel 4 later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.