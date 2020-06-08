Alan Carr opens up about how RuPaul’s Drag Race has impacted on the gay community, as he reveals he’s starts filming for series two

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK won over the nation last year when it debuted on the BBC.

Advertisement

The American television series – which sees RuPaul and a panel of judges search for the next drag superstar – had us all hooked as the TV star took a trip across the pond in a bid to find “Great Britain’s next drag superstar.”

From the mind-blowing looks and costumes, to the levels of sass and amazing stories behind each queen, we couldn’t get enough of it.

And it’s not only the viewers’ hearts that the show touched, but it impacted on those who worked on it as well, with Alan Carr – who is one of the four judges – admitting it’s changed how people view the gay community.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I was talking to Graham Norton and I was like, ‘Remember the stick we used to get like – you gays this…’ and I thought, ‘Wait to you see what’s coming’, We’re like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chuck Norris in comparison,” he told press including RadioTimes.com.

“We were getting all this stick about being camp, and now it’s like, “Hey girl!” so that’s quite a nice thing not to be the campest one in the room and actually be butch! I can’t believe how far it’s all gone.”

There was some scepticism ahead of the show’s launch, however, it turned out to be a huge success with the series being commissioned for another run.

Alan continued: “It’s just nice that everyone is excited about it. People were so negative before it started and I thought, “You’re going to be eating your words.” The girls were so down to earth and I think the American series is all a bit of finger clicking and, ‘Ok girl!” but I think, let’s have a bit of story.”

BBC

So what can viewers expect from the new series?

It sounds like series two is going to be bigger and better, as Alan – who is set to present ITV’s Epic Gameshow this spring – let slip: “Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!”

“I’m filming but I don’t know who I’m on with so it’s so secretive. They’ve already filmed the first one. I can’t wait. I’m going to be like that kid in that alton towers advert saying, ‘one more sleep!'”

Speaking of working with RuPaul – full name RuPaul Andre Charles – he continued: “It’s such an amazingly odd show to see RuPaul because you don’t meet him before and he doesn’t dress as a woman unless you pay lots of money, so you don’t know what he’s going to wear.”

Sounds like someone was fan-girling…

“Yeah! I was like Charlie in the chocolate factory,” Alan added.

We don’t blame you!

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.