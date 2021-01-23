Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer is heading into its fifth week, with the remaining eight contestants taking to the stage in their ridiculous costumes once again.

Advertisement

Last weekend, we said goodbye to football legend Glenn Hoddle, who had been masquerading as Grandfather Clock throughout the competition.

Still in with a chance of winning however is Bush Baby – the cuddly Australian animal with a voice of gold. But which celebrity is behind the creature?

While some fans are convinced Bush Baby could be Australian singer Peter Andre, other Masked Singer theories say that it’s Stephen Mulhern or even Brian Conley who’re putting on an accent for the role.

As the competition heats up, here’s everything you need to know about the creature including new clues and guesses.

Who is Bush Baby? Songs, clues, guesses

ITV

Meet Bush Baby who is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Songs:

Week two – Delilah by Tom Jones

Week four – A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley

Clues:

Bush Baby is “a nocturnal creature” who you’ll find “up and about” at night time

He says in his VT: “Bush babies are very cheeky and full of mischief, do you want to see a magic trick? I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve.”

Bush Baby pulled various fruit and vegetables out of his magic hat – maybe he’s a chef?

He wore a fez in his VT

This isn’t Bush Baby’s first competition – he’s “been training”

Bush Baby has a thick Australian accent – although it’s possible this could be a red herring

In week 2’s VT, Bush Baby said: “I used my magic skills to trick the panel, but now the real fun begins as I whip up a special dish of confusion and misdirection with a big dollop of cuteness on the side.”

“In my last performance, the panel might not have said ‘Thank you for the music’ but they definitely had a great time.”

Bush Baby was also seen wielding a sword and juggling with pineapples in their second VT.

“Am I a trickster? That’s the name of the game.”

“The winner takes it all.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“I’m associated with activities in the night sky.”

“I know the recipe to success.”

“They say ‘Never work with children or animals’, but I’ve done both.”

Guesses:

Rick Stein

Mary Berry

John Thomson

Josh Widdicombe

Daniel Day-Lewis

Peter Andre

Jamie Oliver

Joe Swash

Matt Lucas

Dynamo

Stephen Mulhern

Brian Conley

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Masked Singer UK theories

Is Bush Baby Stephen Mulhern?

Fans think ITV presenter Stephen Mulhern could be the show’s Bush Baby, due to the magic clue. Mulhern is known for his magic shows and has released a number of children’s magic sets and videos.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Bush baby gotta be Stephen Mulhern from that magic trick clue at the beginning.”

Another asked: “Stephen Mulhern for Bush Baby?”

Responding to the rumours on Loose Women, Mulhern said: “A lot of people are texting me at the moment, a couple of them are trying to catch me out as well. They go: ‘Hi Bush Baby’, expecting that I’m going to reply.”

“It would be a shame if I gave it away so I can’t say yes, I can’t say no.”

However he did add that the more recent clues did point towards him, adding: “They did give a lot of clues away last week to the point where I was thinking I was Bush Baby.”

Is Bush Baby Dynamo?

Following Bush Baby’s performance, Rita Ora suggested magician Dynamo could be behind the mask. During the VT, there was a little reference to magic and many thought the character could be faking its accent, which puts Bradford-born Dynamo in a good position.

And if that wasn’t enough, Dynamo has only gone and sparked more rumours by fuelling the speculation.

Taking to Twitter, the magician wrote: “I’m not saying I’m the BushBaby. But have you ever seen me and BushBaby in the same room at the same time…#MaskedSinger #bushbaby #Maskedsingeruk.”

I’m not saying I’m the BushBaby, but have you ever seen me and BushBaby in the same room at the same time…🤔🤷🏻‍♂️👀#MaskedSinger #bushbaby #Maskedsingeruk https://t.co/d8XYos2hAm — Dynamo (@Dynamomagician) January 2, 2021

Is Bush Baby Peter Andre?

Getty

Jonathan Ross thought Bush Baby could be singer and TV personality Peter Andre.

Singer Peter Andre grew up in Australia before winning talent competition New Faces and rose to fame with his hit single Mysterious Girl.

He entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004 and starred in a number of reality series featuring himself and his ex-wife Katie Price. He has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on Loose Women, Big Star’s Little Star and Through the Keyhole.

As for the Bush Baby rumours, Andre recently added fuel to fire by refusing to rule himself out.

“Jonathan Ross has suggested that the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer could be me,” he wrote in his New! magazine column. “At this point in time, I’m able to say nothing, because it would spoil the fun, wouldn’t it? It’s a great show, and I think they should get me on there as a judge.”

Is Bush Baby Jamie Oliver?

Rita Ora suggested Bush Baby could be Jamie Oliver after the character’s clues suggested he could be a chef.

Restauranteur Jamie Oliver is best known for presenting TV shows like The Naked Chef, Jamie’s Kitchen, Jamie’s School Dinners and Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On.

Is Bush Baby Joe Swash?

Mo Gilligan guessed presenter and actor Joe Swash was the celebrity behind Bush Baby.

The EastEnders star won the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity and has since appeared on Dancing on Ice, Hole in the Wall, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, The Jump and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Is Bush Baby Matt Lucas?

Davina McCall said she reckoned comedian Matt Lucas was inside the Bush Baby costume, saying that he was “good at accents”.

Lucas is best known for starring in sketch comedy series Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me before appearing in Doctor Who, Gavin & Stacey and films like Alice in Wonderland and Bridesmaids.

He currently hosts Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding.

Brian Conley

Some viewers think Brian Conley is behind Bush Baby, as the fake Australian could be a nod to the entertainer and comedian’s time on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2012. Best known for starring in a number of West End shows and presenting the Royal Variety Performance on several occasions, a number of Bush Baby’s clues point towards Conley.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.