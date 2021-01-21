Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Did the right queen go home on Drag Race UK? Vote now

Did the right queen go home on Drag Race UK? Vote now

Did RuPaul make the right choice tonight? Have your say on the Drag Race UK elimination. **WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR EPISODE TWO**

Drag Race UK

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK made its second outing tonight, with an episode full of tears, tunes and pregnant tummies.

Advertisement

With actress and stage star Sheridan Smith guest-judging this week, the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants were asked to showcase their musical theatre skills in Rats The Ru-sical – a live performance in front of the judging panel – before strutting the runway in a ‘Surprise Surprise’-themed maxi challenge.

While Veronica Green owned the stage, with Ru choosing her a top of the week, we had to say goodbye to Darlington’s Cherry Valentine, whose runway look was based on a gender reveal party, after she lost out to Welsh queen Tayce in the lip-sync for your life.

Critiquing Cherry’s performance, Michelle Visage said she could see the queen “scrambling” during in Rats The Rusical, with Alan Carr adding: “She got lost – and she didn’t save herself on the runway. I knew what the surprise was going to be.”

However, Sheridan stuck up for the 26-year-old, saying that she “loved the polka dot” and Cherry’s “gender baby”, adding: “I actually was surprised…I’ve got a matching baby bump!”

Advertisement

But what do you think? Did RuPaul make the right decision by eliminating Cherry Valentine this week, or was Tayce the queen who should’ve gone home instead? Make sure to have your say in by voting in RadioTimes.com‘s poll.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Cherry Valentine
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer Daylight Therapy Lamp TL 20

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a third off a Beurer daylight therapy lamp!

Take advantage of this great offer and get an extra helping of light at home

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK judges reveal how season 2 is different: “Get ready for a rollercoaster ride”

Alan Carr

Alan Carr teases an upcoming lip-sync battle in Drag Race UK season 2: “The hairs on my arm stood up”

Drag Race UK season 2

Drag Race UK season 2 trailer teases "the Susan Boyle" of the series

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 6 confirmed