The Masked Singer’s Grandfather Clock thought some clues were “too easy” as their identity is revealed

Fans of The Masked Singer saw another contestant unmasked on yesterday night’s show, as Grandfather Clock was revealed to be none other than former footballer and England manager Glenn Hoddle.

He debuted in the outlandish costume with a performance of Rock Around The Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets, following it up with renditions of Frank Sinatra and The Carpenters in week four.

But that proved to be the end of Hoddle’s The Masked Singer journey and the footie legend has now spoken out about his experience on ITV’s hit reality show.

He heaped praise on the production, but did have one minor complaint, saying in a post-show Q&A: “The guys were great, although I think they made some of the clues a little too easy but let’s see what people think.”

The hints might well have been trickier than he expected for the judging panel, who weren’t quite able to pin down the identity of the person underneath the elaborate get-up, even though Jonathan Ross did get very close indeed.

“I have met one or two of them in the past and they were all very kind about my performances and they were so close,” Hoddle said.

“I think they might even have mentioned my name in the overall discussions, but no one actually guessed it, so I guess the clues weren’t too obvious after all.”

He went on to reveal that he has “always had a passion for singing” and found the opportunity of appearing on The Masked Singer was “too good to pass up”.

Speaking about his departure from the competition, Hoddle added: “I was gutted. I had some great songs lined up if I was able to continue but overall I loved the experience and just happy to have taken part.”

Prior to his unveiling, fans had speculated that Grandfather Clock could have been Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, Chris Kamara or David James, all of which are in-keeping with the football theme.

On the bright side, Hoddle no longer has to keep the big secret from his family and friends, saying it was “incredibly tough” not to share the news with his children or grandchildren.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 23rd January on ITV. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.