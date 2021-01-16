Exclusive – 73 per cent of fans think The Masked Singer’s Sausage is Sheridan Smith

ITV’s The Masked Singer UK has captivated the attention of amateur sleuths across the UK since its Boxing Day debut as viewers desperately try to uncover the identities of season two’s secret celebrity line-up.

Arguably one of the most talked-about of The Masked Singer contestants has to be Sausage. Complete with a ridiculous costume consisting of newspaper-wrapped banger and chips, Sausage has been puzzling fans over the past four weeks – but the viewers could be very close to uncovering the famous face behind the Frankfurter.

According to RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive Twitter poll, over two-thirds of viewers think Sausage is actor and stage star Sheridan Smith.

In the online poll, 73.2 per cent of voters guessed it was the Mrs. Biggs star behind Sausage’s mask, while trailing far behind in second place was I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper with 17.2 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, 5.8 per cent of fans thought it was singer Ella Henderson and 3.7 per cent guessed it was presenter Maya Jama.

Sausage wowed the judging panel last week with her expert performance of Jennifer Hudson’s ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ before winning in the final sing-off against Swan, who was revealed to be Love Actually actor Martine McCutcheon.

The singing sausage has dropped various hints during her time on the show, teasing that she “loves a bit of glam”, has potential links to Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crips and that her hair colour is certified by law.

These clues match up with Smith, who starred in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crips from 2001 and 2009, as well as the West End production of Legally Blonde.

However, McCutcheon, who was the last contestant to be eliminated, recently revealed her predictions as to which celeb is behind Sausage, saying she thinks it could be Joss Stone.

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.