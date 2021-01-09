Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer?

ITV’s The Masked Singer has made for excellent Saturday night viewing so far, with season two now approaching week four of the competition.

With nine The Masked Singer contestants remaining following the unveiling of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B and Martin McCutcheon, the competition is hotting up and fans are desperate to figure out the identity of Bush Baby.

The adorable Australian creature has teased potential links to magic and food, with viewers guessing the hidden celebrity is either Dynamo, Jamie Oliver or even Peter Andre.

But who is behind Bush Baby? Here’s everything you need to know so far, including all the clues and guesses so far.

Who is Bush Baby? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Bush Baby who is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will their voice match the cute appearance?

Songs:

Week two – Delilah by Tom Jones

Clues:

Bush Baby is “a nocturnal creature” who you’ll find “up and about” at night time

He says in his VT: “Bush babies are very cheeky and full of mischief, do you want to see a magic trick? I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve.”

Bush Baby pulled various fruit and vegetables out of his magic hat – maybe he’s a chef?

He wore a fez in his VT

This isn’t Bush Baby’s first competition – he’s “been training”

Bush Baby has a thick Australian accent – although it’s possible this could be a red herring

Guesses:

Peter Andre

Jamie Oliver

Joe Swash

Matt Lucas

Dynamo

Is Bush Baby Dynamo?

Following Bush Baby’s performance, Rita Ora suggested magician Dynamo could be behind the mask. During the VT, there was a little reference to magic and many thought the character could be faking its accent, which puts Bradford-born Dynamo in a good position.

And if that wasn’t enough, Dynamo has only gone and sparked more rumours by fuelling the speculation.

Taking to Twitter, the magician wrote: “I’m not saying I’m the BushBaby. But have you ever seen me and BushBaby in the same room at the same time…#MaskedSinger #bushbaby #Maskedsingeruk.”

I’m not saying I’m the BushBaby, but have you ever seen me and BushBaby in the same room at the same time…🤔🤷🏻‍♂️👀#MaskedSinger #bushbaby #Maskedsingeruk https://t.co/d8XYos2hAm — Dynamo (@Dynamomagician) January 2, 2021

Is Bush Baby Peter Andre?

Getty

Jonathan Ross thought Bush Baby could be singer and TV personality Peter Andre.

Singer Peter Andre grew up in Australia before winning talent competition New Faces and rose to fame with his hit single Mysterious Girl.

He entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2004 and starred in a number of reality series featuring himself and his ex-wife Katie Price. He has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on Loose Women, Big Star’s Little Star and Through the Keyhole.

As for the Bush Baby rumours, Andre recently added fuel to fire by refusing to rule himself out.

“Jonathan Ross has suggested that the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer could be me,” he wrote in his New! magazine column. “At this point in time, I’m able to say nothing, because it would spoil the fun, wouldn’t it? It’s a great show, and I think they should get me on there as a judge.”

Is Bush Baby Jamie Oliver?

Rita Ora suggested Bush Baby could be Jamie Oliver after the character’s clues suggested he could be a chef.

Restauranteur Jamie Oliver is best known for presenting TV shows like The Naked Chef, Jamie’s Kitchen, Jamie’s School Dinners and Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On.

Is Bush Baby Joe Swash?

Mo Gilligan guessed presenter and actor Joe Swash was the celebrity behind Bush Baby.

The EastEnders star won the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity and has since appeared on Dancing on Ice, Hole in the Wall, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, The Jump and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Is Bush Baby Matt Lucas?

Davina McCall said she reckoned comedian Matt Lucas was inside the Bush Baby costume, saying that he was “good at accents”.

Lucas is best known for starring in sketch comedy series Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me before appearing in Doctor Who, Gavin & Stacey and films like Alice in Wonderland and Bridesmaids.

He currently hosts Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding.

