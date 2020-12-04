Who won I’m A Celebrity 2020? First castle champion crowned

Tonight was the final episode for the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity and as expected, the final three were each given a traditionally tough trial to get through before the winner was announced.

Advertisement

Giovanna Fletcher, Jordan North and Vernon Kay had to endure three horrendous experiences as they neared the finish line. Vernon was covered in all manner of things, Gi had to eat a cow’s nose which looked udderly horrendous while Jordan was reunited with his worst nightmare… a lot of snakes.

But they all won and had their luxury final meal, so all that was left to do was crown the winner. But who is the King or Queen of the castle?

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Taking the top spot was Giovanna, making her the first ever queen of the castle! Jordan came in second while Vernon finished in third.

ITV

Gi was visibly stunned by the result while Jordan was delighted for her. He said he felt fantastic and that he could not have lost to a better person. As Gi sat on her throne, the first thing she said was how comfy the chair was as she expressed her disbelief at people at home voting for her.

She was given her crown by Vernon while all the other campmates from the series watched from Zoom.

So that was it for another year, apart from a special next Tuesday, and now we have to start asking the all-important question, will it be the castle or the jungle for I’m a Celebrity 2021?

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.