When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins back on TV? Who’s in the cast?

We’re only in October, but already names are being dropped for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The series gripped viewers this year, with Paralympian Lauren Steadman and Rudimental’s Locksmith going on to be crowned Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 winners.

Now, fans are anticipating a return for the Channel 4 show, which sees celebs pushed their limit as they take on a series of challenges.

So, which brave celebs are said to be taking part next year? And more importantly, when will it be back on air?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The series, a spin off from civilian show SAS: Who Dares Wins, sees SAS staff put celebrities through their paces, recreating the SAS selection process faced by real recruits.

Chief Officer Ant Middleton leads the brutal challenges, which include abseiling, allowing yourself to be punched and not lashing out, and intense interrogation in an improvised kidnap scenario.

When is the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 release date?

There is no official word on whether there will be a third series of Celebrity SAS, but the show has proved popular for Channel 4 and we’re expecting it to return. The first two series aired in April, so if C4 followed the same pattern the show would likely air in April 2021. But who knows how lockdown will affect the next series.

Series six of the non-celebrity version of the show films in September. If you think you’ve got what it takes to pass SAS selection, you can apply for the series here.

Which celebrities are the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast?

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win 2021 line-up hasn’t been confirmed just yet. However, some celebs have already been tipped for show.

According to an insider, Ulrika Jonsson has signed up for the Channel 4 series.

“Ulrika is a huge signing for SAS and she’s ready to show the world just how tough she is,” a source told The Sun.

“Her four kids encouraged her to give the show a whirl. In their eyes it’s really cool. It is the toughest show on TV but everyone who signs up ends up taking so much away with them.

“It’s really fulfilling so when Ulrika was asked she jumped at the chance.”

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has also been rumoured for the show.

An insider said: “Vicky is so excited to take part in the show. She is nervous as she knows that it won’t be easy, but she is more than up for the challenge.

“Vicky already showed her determination and strength on I’m A Celeb and will no doubt impress fans again on what is easily the toughest show on telly.”

Who won last year’s series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Last year only two celebrities made it through: Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and Paralympian Lauren Steadman. Presenter Helen Skelton and reality star Joey Essex fell at the final hurdle when they failed the interrogation round.

