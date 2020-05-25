Paralympic athlete and former Strictly star Lauren is made of strong stuff, but admits it was a gruelling process.

"My knees kept buckling and all I can really remember is falling asleep a lot, I was that tired," she tells RadioTimes.com. "I went to a deep, dark place, stayed there and got on with it, that's the only way I can describe it. I had read Ant’s book before we started, just so I knew what I was dealing with, thinking that might give me a chance, but it was hard."

The experience stayed with Lauren long after she'd gone home. "I had a bit of a scare a couple of weeks after we'd finished," she tells us. "I attended a walking festival and Jay happened to be there. I was just chatting to my parents and then suddenly I heard this voice saying, "Steadman!" My knees went weak!"

To discover whether Lauren makes it past the final stage of selection, tune into Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which airs tonight on C4 at 9pm.