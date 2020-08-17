Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka want to go international for We’re Here season 2

HBO docuseries We’re Here only just landed in the UK, but its stars Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara already have plans to take season two overseas.

The factual series, which sees the RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni recruit residents from Bible Belt towns across the US for a one-night-only live drag show, was renewed by HBO for season two in June.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the trio said that while locations for the second season have not yet been confirmed, they have a few ideas in the works – COVID-19 permitting.

“We’re moving forward with very sensitive guidelines due to the pandemic and we’re going to have to be very careful, and we’re doing it to the best of our ability but I’m excited to move forward,” Eureka said.

They continued: “We have some ideas as far as locations, casting and stuff like that but you know, honestly, I think we’re just going to be bigger and badder and gayer.”

Eureka also said that the team’s goal for next season is to “try to have even more fun”, “show more diverse cultures” and “tell more stories that are intimate that people need to see”.

Bob the Drag Queen added: “We don’t know where we are in this world. We don’t know what we’re doing next week or tomorrow for that matter. I do know that we are very excited to go back in and safely amplify some queer voices in large small towns.”

Shangela also spoke about the show’s renewal, saying that it is “amazing” that HBO is supporting them and continuing to showcase “these queer stories across America in conservative spaces that deserve to be told”.

“You never know, season two – let’s keep going. Let’s go season three, let’s go international. Who knows?” she said. “But season two is definitely a great place to be at, and like Bob said, as soon as we figure out how to get back out there safely and produce the same quality of this content storytelling, we’re gonna be there.”

Bob then added: “Let’s go We’re Here Europe, We’re Here Japan, We’re Here Jupiter.”

For season one, the fabulous threesome visited right-wing towns across North America, including those in Pennsylvania, Idaho, Missouri, New Mexico and Louisiana.

The show’s final episode was set to take place in Spartanburg, South Carolina, but due to the imposition of COVID-19 lockdowns across the US, the episode took place over Zoom, with the three queens talking about their personal journeys through drag.

We’re Here is available to stream on NOW TV and Sky. Find out the best movies available on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or check out our TV Guide for more to watch.