Season one saw the queens perform makeovers in Gettysburg, Twin Falls, Branson, Farmington and Ruston. All episodes were met with critical acclaim, with HBO now recommissioning We’re Here for a second run.

But while the show is available to watch on HBO (and HBO MAX) in the US, can UK viewers actually binge We’re Here? Answer: yassss! You can find all the tea below.

How to watch We're Here in the UK

We're Here is available to watch on NOW TV from 14th August.

More like this

You can sign up for NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass with a 7 day free trial for new customers – afterwards, it’s £8.99 a month.

Get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now!

We’re here is not currently available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Who are the queens on We’re Here?

Bob the Drag Queen

Real name Caldwell Tidicue, Bob the Drag Queen started doing drag (under the name Tidicue) after watching the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on TV. After changing her name, Bob competed on the eighth season of Drag Race. Known for her comic performances (and a standout Uzo Aduba impression), she was crowned winner of the competition, winning $100,000.

Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Shangela, real name DJ Pierce, was a contestant on Drag Race all the way back in season two, becoming the first queen to be eliminated. However, she returned next season and was placed sixth. She returned to the RuPaul franchise (again) for All Stars 3, where she was controversially voted out of the contest in third place.

Eureka O'Hara

Like Shangela, Eureka O'Hara (the drag persona of David Huggard) has enjoyed more than one shot at Drag Race fame. She first featured in season nine, but had to pull out of the competition due to a torn ACL injury. However, she returned in the show’s next season, finishing in the top three with Kameron Michaels and winner Aquaria.

Is there a trailer for We're Here?

Sort of: you can see a (very upbeat) clip from episode one below.

Get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now!

Advertisement

Find out the best movies available on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Pass, or check out our TV Guide for more to watch.