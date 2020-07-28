Accessibility Links

I’m A Celebrity contestants ‘to quarantine for two weeks’ before entering jungle

This year's contestants will reportedly have to quarantine for a fortnight before entering the Australian jungle

Ant and Dec I'm a Celebrity

Contestants on I’m A Celebrity 2020 will reportedly need to quarantine for two weeks before entering the jungle this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses are “determined” to continue filming the show in Queensland’s Springbrook National Park and will require campmates to quarantine for a fortnight before filming the upcoming series.

“I’m A Celeb is one of the toughest reality shows out there and adding a two-week quarantine period is only going to make it harder,” the publication’s source said.

“The welfare of the campmates is the biggest concern, so having them possibly put in quarantine for a fortnight lessens the risk of anyone falling ill.”

