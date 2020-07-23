CBS, which renewed Love Island USA for season two in August last year, is reportedly hoping to air the series towards the end of the summer, with coronavirus testing continuing throughout production.

Crew members will also reportedly be required to work from pods as a social distancing precaution.

Season one of the series, which was based on the popular UK format, was filmed in Fiji in July 2019, with the second series set to air in late May before the pandemic halted production.

UK Love Island 2020 was cancelled by ITV back in May due to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time, with the channel's Director of Television Kevin Lygo promising that the dating series will "be back stronger than ever in 2021". It's unclear at this stage whether ITV will follow the US's approach by filming a new series in the UK.

Other TV series in the US have already started filming, including CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired new episodes earlier this week, while The Bachelorette is also planning to shoot in a quarantined location according to Variety.

In the UK, a number of shows are due to begin filming in the next month, such as ITV's The Cube reboot, while MasterChef: The Professionals and The Great British Bake Off have already restarted filming on their upcoming series.

