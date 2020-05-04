Love Island summer 2020 series cancelled but will “be back stronger than ever in 2021”

Accessibility Links

The ITV2 dating show will be back

Published:

Love Island has officially cancelled its 2020 summer series following the continuing restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, made the announcement today, explaining there was simply no way it could go ahead given the current UK lockdown.

He said in a statement: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

“In the meantime, Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

There had been multiple reports about whether or not we would be getting a new series of Love Island following the conclusion of the winter series in February.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting bosses could film the dating show in Cornwall.

Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter series
Love Island’s Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the winter series

Lygo suggested during a virtual Edinburgh TV festival panel: “Will Mallorca open its doors to hundreds of production people arriving? Will there have to be a quarantine? We have to factor all that in.

“Also, what signal might it be sending out if we’re doing a show where everyone is crammed together, slobbering over each other and the rest of the world is told, ‘Don’t go near anyone in the park.’ I’m a bit uneasy about that.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

