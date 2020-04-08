Great British Bake Off fans bid emotional farewell to Sandi Toksvig after her last episode

Sandi Toksvig’s final episode of The Great British Bake Off aired last night and it’s safe to say that fans were devastated to see her go.

Advertisement

She joined the programme in 2017 with presenting partner Noel Fielding, after Bake-Off lost its original hosts amid the move from BBC One to Channel 4.

Viewers were initially gutted by the loss of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, but quickly grew to love this unique and hilarious new pairing – as last night’s social media reaction proved.

There were plenty of warm farewells and virtual tears to be found on Twitter…

In some ways I'm glad they didn't know it Sandi's episode at the time, just know Noel would have been sad and set me off even more #GBBO — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) April 7, 2020

I’m so sad that was the last #GBBO with Sandi! She is just wonderful. — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) April 7, 2020

Gonna miss Sandi when the next series comes! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/W9XE7llMEf — Sarah StupidStupidNon-Name (@SarahC1305) April 7, 2020

Can’t believe that’s a wrap on Sandi presenting bake off going to miss her☹️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1TB7E0vXch — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) April 7, 2020

Several viewers said that they would miss the dynamic between Sandi and Noel, who often got up to hilarious antics while the bakers were hard at work…

I’m gonna miss the chemistry between Sandi and Noel on #gbbo, absolutely love them together. — Neil Duignan (@neil_duignan) April 7, 2020

Sandi and Noel whilst the celebrities are baking #GBBO pic.twitter.com/j4tDfy76Bq — Boney Mcbone-Me (@wokestofscrolls) April 7, 2020

Without a doubt, comedian Matt Lucas (Little Britain) will have big shoes to fill when he replaces Sandi in the next series.

Fortunately, those who miss Toksvig’s presence on the series will be able to see her elsewhere as the writer and presenter has quit Bake Off in order to pursue other projects.

Toksvig said in a statement at the time of her resignation: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is available on All 4