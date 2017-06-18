Radio Times Podcast – what's going to happen in Poldark series three episode two?
Team RadioTimes.com take a spoiler-free sneak peek at what's happening in Cornwall after the birth of Elizabeth's baby
Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark has galloped back into our lives and Team RadioTimes.com couldn’t be happier about it.
Series three got off to a cracking start on Sunday June 11th and as war threatens to cause chaos both at home and abroad, we’re taking a look ahead to the next action-packed instalment.
Will the truth about Elizabeth’s baby finally be revealed? Will Drake and Sam Carne reignite the smouldering Poldark-Warleggan feud? And what will become of Caroline and Dwight?
Join us for a spoiler-free chat about what's on the cards for our favourite Cornish captain and his friends and family in episode two of the Radio Times Podcast.
