While Bobby has left the reality TV show - which sees the experts applying their respective expertise to help improve the lives of individuals across the US and Japan (for the spin-off) - Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France are expected to return for season 9, which was confirmed last year.

Read on for everything you need to know about Bobby's exit.

Is season 8 Bobby Berk's last Queer Eye?

Yes, Queer Eye season 8 will be the last to feature Bobby Berk.

On 13th November 2023, Bobby revealed that he was leaving the reality TV show – which he has been a part of since its premiere in 2018.

His last season will be season 8, which is set to air on Netflix on Wednesday 24th January.

Why did Bobby Berk quit Queer Eye?

In his post on X, Bobby revealed that his decision to leave was a "necessary one".

Following the announcement, a report on US Weekly claimed Berk was “asked to leave” the Netflix series “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast”.

However, a separate source also told the publication that Berk was not asked to leave the show, stating the “decision was amicable”.

Berk has not commented on the rumours.

