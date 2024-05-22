Pointless will now air on BBC Two at 5:15pm, having been moved across from BBC One.

Kicking off from 4:30pm, BBC One has instead been providing live coverage of the news and breaking stories, which have today revolved around rumours of an upcoming general election.

Pointless. BBC/Remarkable TV/Jack Barnes

As of now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to deliver a statement outside Downing Street, with many believing that he will announce a general election for 4th July.

Throughout the day, cabinet ministers have been arriving at 10 Downing Street, who are said to have been informed of the prime minister's plans.

As for the rest of the TV schedule this evening, Pointless will be followed by Richard Osman's House of Games, which continues as billed at 6pm on BBC Two.

It's not the only schedule being given quite the shake-up this evening, as ITV1 has also had to shift some planned programming around to account for today's news.

Instead of the usual 5pm slot of The Chase, an ITV News Special has instead gone ahead to account for the prime minister's hastily planned 5pm speech.

Fans of The Chase won't get their dose of the Bradley Walsh-fronted show this evening, unfortunately, but instead the ITV news special is set to continue until 6pm before the usual regional news goes ahead as planned.

