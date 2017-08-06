Why? Well, they're joined by a third person posing for the snap: none other than Randy Jones, aka the cowboy from The Village People.

Who actors past and present are often spotted together at conventions but Capaldi and Gillan rarely team up.

The Scottish actress travelled in the Tardis with Matt Smith's Doctor, leaving the series before her fellow Scot, Capaldi, became custodian.

Capaldi himself is due to depart the show later this year when he hands over the role to new Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Could he have a new project in the works with Gillan and their new cowboy friend? We can't even begin to imagine what that would be.