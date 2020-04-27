Check out our guide to everything you need to know about Paul Hollywood Eats Japan.

What is Paul Hollywood Eats Japan about?

Hollywood is a box office name in the baking world, so what better country to send him around than Japan. In his eyes, it's a land without bread.

The Bake Off judge travels around the nation on a three-week journey to discover some of the finest culinary experiences Japan has to offer.

In Tokyo alone he experiments with the pot noodle obsession, themed restaurants including one which sees Paul eating in a prison cell and another restaurant stripped directly from science fiction which includes flavour enhancement booths to focus full attention on the food itself.

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan

When is Paul Hollywood Eats Japan on TV?

The show starts on Tuesday 28th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

Where does Paul Hollywood visit in Japan?

Paul starts his journey in Tokyo, a city with more Michelin starred restaurants than any other world city.

He moves on to sample the finest delicacies onboard the Shinkansen – more commonly known as the Bullet Train – before checking out Okinawa and Kyoto.

The journey continues with a moving trip to Hiroshima and a journey to the snowy northern region of Japan to take part in a rice festival.

Is there a trailer for Paul Hollywood Eats Japan?

Yes! And it's completely bizarre and fun-filled. You can watch the full trailer here.

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Tuesday 28th April. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.