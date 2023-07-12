Last on our screens back in March, our Monday nights have felt empty without it. But is there a definite date for its return, and who hosts the show?

Read on to find out more…

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell. BBC/RDF Television/Rory Lindsay

Fans of the show won’t have long to wait, as the 19th series of Only Connect returns to our screens on Monday, 17th July on BBC2 at 8pm.

What days is Only Connect on?

The episodes will continue every Monday throughout the year.

As well as watching live, quizzers will be able to watch the show online via BBC iPlayer. You can also catch the last series there as well, along with the recent festive specials.

Only Connect host

Victoria Coren Mitchell and her actor and comedian husband, David.

Victoria Coren Mitchell has hosted the show ever since its inception back in 2008.

And series 19 is no different, as she will be back in the seat as quizmaster this time round, too - hurrah!

How does Only Connect work?

Only Connect features teams of three from across the UK facing off against each other in order to win the coveted trophy.

Knowledge will only take you so far, and patience and lateral thinking are also vital. It’s all about making connections between things which may appear, at first glance, not to be connected at all.

In the first round of the quiz competition, teams must try to figure out what links four clues which are revealed one at a time. Teams win more points for the fewer clues they need to figure out the link.

Round two works similarly, but with all clues forming a sequence. Rather than winning points for finding the connection, the teams must correctly identify the last clue in the sequence.

In round three, each team faces a ‘Connecting Wall’ which is made up of sixteen seemingly random clues. Against the clock, teams must correctly separate the clues into four groups of four.

And the last round is the Missing Vowels. Teams are given a category and a related clue with the vowels removed. Teams must buzz in as quickly as possible to correctly guess the clue.

At the end of each game, the team with the highest score progresses through the competition.

Only Connect starts on Monday 17th July on BBC2 at 8pm.

